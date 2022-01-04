Virgilio Martinez's favourite places to eat

At Harvest Smokehouse in Valatie, chef and CIA alum Andrew Chase is making a case for an authentically Upstate style of barbecue. Located on Golden Harvest Farm, the restaurant makes use of surplus applewood from the orchards to smoke meat basted and dressed in sauces made with apple juice, cider, and vinegar produced on-premises. The process creates barbecue that’s restrained and balanced in a way that allows diners to taste the subtler notes from wood and the natural sweetness of the fruit. Chase is staying away from the stronger flavor of beef, so don’t go looking for brisket. Instead try the St. Louis ribs by the half or full rack ($15, $26). Pulled pork is sold by the half or full pound ($9, $16) or get a whole hog sandwich with all the fixings ($16). Less common BBQ joint picks include turkey breast, bratwurst, and jerk chicken. All the mains come with a side of cornbread and sauce. Additional sides include Hudson Valley spins on classics like cider slaw, red cabbage kraut, sweet corn, potato salad, smoked mac and cheese, and drunken cider beans.

