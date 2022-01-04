Norman approves new audit review

NORMAN — The Norman Town Council approved a motion for a second auditor to review their yearly audit.

As part of their financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the town is required to pay a second CPA.

Town Clerk Glenda McInnis said that accountant Rebecca Myers of Raleigh will be reviewing their audit. Her services will cost the town $600.

Also, McInnis said that the $13,890 that the town has received in COVID relief money has been moved into their NormanFest account.

Council explores new Christmas decoration ideas

On the morning of Dec. 9, the Highway Patrol responded to a vehicular accident that resulted in the Norman Christmas tree being run over. The vehicle landed squarely on top of the tree.

Councilman Terry Parsons said that town officials were told that insurance would pay to replace the decorations. The estimated damage was $1,000.

Parsons floated the idea of purchasing a new tree, as well as planting additional trees or opting for an animated tree with dancing lights.

“We could really turn that little area into something,” Parsons said.

This year, three large Christmas trees and three large snowflake lights were displayed along their main street.

Volunteers needed

Council members approved a decision to allow volunteers to deep clean the community center at their December meeting. McInnis said she called the probation office to see if anybody who needs community service hours could assist in the cleaning.

An exact date of when the cleaning would begin was not established.

Finally, council members approved a motion that all of their future meetings will start at 6:00 p.m.

Norman Town Council meets the first Monday of every month at the Town Hall of Norman.

