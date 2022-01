The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) turned in a stellar showing in 2021, surging a jaw-dropping 42.1%. That feat is going to be hard to repeat this year, but that doesn’t mean investors should be dismissive of semiconductor stocks and exchange traded funds such as SMH. In fact, it’s hard to ignore the fact that despite last year’s scintillating run and speculation that supply issues will finally ease, chip stocks are drawing plenty of praise on Wall Street.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO