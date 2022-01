As always, let’s start with a recap of my prediction track record:. 2021: 3 for 5 (with a caveat) I may not be “The ETF Whisperer”, but 80% is pretty good! So, what will 2022 hold? First, a few obvious predictions: active ETF launches & inflows will continue accelerating, investors will seek inflation & interest rate-hedged ETFs, ETF innovation will remain focused on solving the income generation challenge, and the industry overall will keep raking-in assets – albeit, a repeat of 2021’s $900+ billion of inflows is unlikely. These all seem obvious to me, but what else will happen this year? Behold, my 2022 ETF predictions…

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO