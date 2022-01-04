ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jim Harbaugh Interested in Possible NFL Return

By James Rapien
 1 day ago

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

He's at least open to the idea according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Harbaugh led Michigan to the College Football Playoff this season, finishing 12-2 after being blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“I think it’s real,” one source told Feldman this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in an NFL return.

Feldman mentioned the Raiders as a possible destination. The Jaguars are looking for someone to groom Trevor Lawrence and the Bears could fire Matt Nagy in the coming days.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons as head coach of the 49ers, which included a trip to the Super Bowl in his second season.

"When his future at Michigan was uncertain last year, Jim Harbaugh's name was floated to multiple NFL teams with openings. There wasn't interest in him then," Albert Breer tweeted. "He's obviously restored his stock since. Would he go now? I don't know."

Read Feldman's report here.

NFL
