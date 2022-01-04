ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weenkd announces new album ‘Dawn FM’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd just announced that his new album titled ‘Dawn FM’ drops Friday the 7th with features from...

udiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Confirms New Album, ‘Dawn FM’ Will Drop This Friday

The Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released this coming Friday, January 7. The artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – teased the news over the New Year weekend on his Instagram, writing that people should “wake up at dawn tomorrow”. He also shared a screengrab of a text message exchange in which he decides to “just drop the whole thing”.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

The Weeknd Ages 40 Years For the Cover Art of His New Album, Dawn FM

No, The Weeknd didn’t get stuck on M. Night Shyamalan’s rapidly aging beach, he’s simply donning another set of his beloved facial prosthetics for his latest album. After some faux plastic surgery in the “Save Your Tears” music video, and a broken nose at the 2020 Video Music Awards, this time, Abel Tesfaye is going Old. On Tuesday, The Weeknd shared the album cover for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which features a portrait of an aged Tesfaye. With graying hair, pockmarked skin, and sad eyes, The Weeknd seems to be continuing the facial journey he began with his 2020 album, After Hours.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album Dawn FM For January 7 Release

Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Abel Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, recently announced the release of his forthcoming album Dawn FM for this Friday, January 7. The album’s lineup is star-studded, including the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never (who was behind the iconic Super Bowl performance) and Quincy Jones. The record will also feature the legendary actor Jim Carrey with whom the singer has built an unlikely friendship. As of publishing time, the tracklist has yet to be revealed although the singer tweeted that the album cover and pre-save link will be arriving shortly.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confirms New Album 'Dawn FM' Featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and More

Following a slew of teases, The Weeknd has announced that his new album Dawn FM will debut on Friday, January 7. The artist shared the official trailer for the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours on Monday, which features the singer embodying a new, well-dressed stage persona and introduces “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The visual also reveals a multitude of artists who will feature on the upcoming record, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and, interestingly, actor Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Dawn#Internet#Weenkd#Ig
defpen

Album Stream: The Weeknd – Dawn FM

In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.
MUSIC
