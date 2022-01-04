The Weenkd announces new album ‘Dawn FM’

No, The Weeknd didn’t get stuck on M. Night Shyamalan’s rapidly aging beach, he’s simply donning another set of his beloved facial prosthetics for his latest album. After some faux plastic surgery in the “Save Your Tears” music video, and a broken nose at the 2020 Video Music Awards, this time, Abel Tesfaye is going Old. On Tuesday, The Weeknd shared the album cover for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which features a portrait of an aged Tesfaye. With graying hair, pockmarked skin, and sad eyes, The Weeknd seems to be continuing the facial journey he began with his 2020 album, After Hours.
