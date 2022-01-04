ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Indiana General Assembly Convenes Today

wamwamfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the General Assembly goes into session today, several bills that could affect you will be...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
POLITICS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi medical cannabis program heads to general assembly

A law that officially went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is geared to help reduce the chances of people going back to prison and improve opportunities for successful reentry following incarceration. Mississippi’s legislative session to tackle everything from teacher pay raises to medical marijuana. Updated: Jan. 3, 2022...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvtf.org

Concealed carry legislation to be considered by General Assembly

Getting a concealed carry permit should be free, and lawmakers should take action to eliminate the current fee, according to Delegate-elect Tim Anderson of Virginia Beach. Also, people who are caught carrying a gun without a concealed carry permit should be guilty of a civil penalty rather than a misdemeanor.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Paducah Sun

Smart on Crime has its 2022 agenda ready for General Assembly

Kentucky Smart on Crime, a coalition of 14 organizations dedicated to justice reform, has announced its 2022 agenda for the Kentucky General Assembly, which includes reentry, expungement, penal code changes, and strong investments in substance use disorder treatment. “After a brief reduction due to temporary COVID-19 reductions, the commonwealth is...
POLITICS
WAND TV

IL General Assembly cancels session days due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois General Assembly will return to session on Wednesday, but other session days are canceled, legislative leaders announced. The Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 5, but Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 6 session days are canceled. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
ILLINOIS STATE
themissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: Justin Hill resigning from General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Justin Hill is resigning from the statehouse this week. The Republican from St. Charles County said he will be moving to Florida to focus on building a consulting business. “As many may be familiar, I have been deeply involved in state policy development at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#The General Assembly
GoLocalProv

Auto Body Association of Rhode Island Urges General Assembly to Override Governor McKee’s Veto

Anthony J. Victoria, President, Auto Service Auto Body. For over twenty-five years, the Auto Body Association of Rhode Island has advocated on behalf of consumers. We are proud to support the Unfair Claims Practices Act (H6324 and S870) which provides important protections for Rhode Island consumers. Governor McKee recognized this, but vetoed the bill based on erroneous concerns that certain provisions would add to the cost of auto insurance. Specifically, in his veto message, the Governor cited concerns that the bill would add two types of costs (“markup” and “sublet services”) that insurers would be required to pay when repairing a vehicle covered by insurance.
POLITICS
Norwalk Hour

COVID, climate, crime and credits for kids: Issues from 2021 roll into the 2022 General Assembly session

The COVID-plagued 2021 legislative session will linger into 2022, with similar public-access obstacles for state lawmakers who hope to build on a variety of accomplishments, from combating the effects of climate change, to expanding criminal-justice initiatives, promoting regionalism, extending child tax credits, protecting data privacy and increasing government transparency. Here...
KIDS
The State Journal-Register

COVID-19 delays start of 2022 General Assembly; drafting a state budget remains a priority

For Democrats, the spring 2022 session of the Illinois General Assembly will focus on drafting a budget that responds to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Republicans, the session will give another opportunity to highlight missed opportunities by Democrats to stem crime waves affecting many parts of Illinois and root out corruption. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA legislators offer outlook for 2022 General Assembly session

NORTON — With 17 days before the General Assembly returns to work, some Southwest Virginia legislators see education reform, criminal justice, economic development, taxes and a single town as their main courses for 2022. A ransomware attack on the General Assembly’s computer systems two weeks ago has slowed work...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland General Assembly Leadership Uses Christmas To Hide Gerrymandering Dirty Work From Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 22, 2021)—Fair Maps Maryland, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, released the following statement from spokesman Doug Mayer condemning the legislative redistricting map created by the Maryland General Assembly and their attempts to hide from Marylanders while suppressing voting rights: “The Maryland General Assembly is giving the Grinch a run for his money. Holding […] The post Maryland General Assembly Leadership Uses Christmas To Hide Gerrymandering Dirty Work From Marylanders appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers

 Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis for the 2022 legislative session Monday and have a host of pre-filed bills to review. The session officially opens on Jan. 12 and among the bills, the House and Senate will discuss pertain to cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation for front-line workers with COVID-19, election finance issues, and unemployment compensation fraud. […] The post Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Henrico Citizen

Youngkin promises 20 new charter schools statewide, but how? Details may emerge during General Assembly session

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin centered his campaign around education issues, capitalizing on the frustration of parents whose children’s education has been upended by the pandemic. His “day one” public plan for education includes. creating at least 20 new charter schools across the K-12 spectrum to provide choice,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
wgnsradio.com

Editorial: What is Next in Education for the General Assembly in 2022?

Editorial: by JC Bowman, Executive Director of Professional Educators of Tennessee. Unless there is an unforeseen called special session, the Tennessee General Assembly will formally reconvene at noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. There will be a special focus on drawing electoral district boundaries by the statehouse. This is called redistricting. Redistricting is the way they change the districts that determine who represents us. Therefore, it is of significant importance to every citizen in Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy