Linn County, IA

City of Coggon Presenting Key to City to Linn County Deputy Halverson

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Coggon, IA) — The Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot by an armed robber last June in Coggon is getting a key to the city. Deputy William Halverson was shot several times by a Chicago man at a Casey’s General Store. Halverson spent nearly a month recovering in the hospital. Coggon Mayor Travis Beckman will present Deputy Halverson with a key to the city at the January 11th City Council meeting. Mayor Beckman said, “Deputy Halverson became Coggon’s Hero the night of June 20, 2021.” The city said it also plans to declare the anniversary of the shooting next June as “Public Safety Appreciation Day” to recognize all first responders serving the city.

Atlantic, IA
