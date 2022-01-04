City of Coggon Presenting Key to City to Linn County Deputy Halverson

(Spencer, IA) – The YMCA of Spencer agrees to settle a dispute related to alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The US Attorney’s Office says the Y violated the ADA by “failing to reasonably modify its policies, practices and procedures resulting in a the exclusion of a child diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.” Prosecutors say the YMCA has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and put procedures in place to evaluate requests for modification s to ensure ADA compliance. The settlement also prohibits staff from performing restraints on minors on YMCA property. US Attorney Sean Berry commended the YMCA of Spencer for working with his office to resolve this matter.

