ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Starbucks to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for employees

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee giant Starbucks told employees that they must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by early February or undergo weekly testing. Under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) mandate, large employers, such as Starbucks, must enforce a policy by Feb. 9 requiring employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for COVID-positive workers

Walmart Inc workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters, sent on Tuesday to U.S....
BUSINESS
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Omicron vs. the Unvaccinated and the Vaccinated

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus often does an end run around the immunological protections of vaccination or prior infection. But recent data from the U.K. and Canada indicate that these breakthrough omicron infections are much less dangerous than first-time infections in unvaccinated people. Ontario public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Sbux Starbucks Corp#Osha#Omicron
FOXBusiness

COVID-19 omicron spread prompts temporary restaurant closures, vaccine requirements

The start of a new year won’t yet relieve the strain on the nation’s beleaguered hospitality industry. As cases of COVID-19 surge, many bars and restaurants have announced temporary closures, modified service or vaccine requirements for indoor dining – difficult decisions that echo industry mandates from the pandemic’s earliest days.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Some Walmart stores temporarily close for COVID-19 cleanings

Some Walmart stores are temporarily closing to allow crews to clean and sanitize the locations as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide. Over the past week, stores in Texas, Wisconsin, New Jersey and other states have shut their doors for multiple days. A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Urges Vaccines, Boosters As Hospitals Deal With COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu applauded healthcare employees across the city Wednesday as they deal with a variant fueled surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our healthcare workers are incredible,” Wu said. “Many of the hospitalizations, the vast majority are of residents who are unvaccinated and many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and get boosted.” Tufts Medical Center says the majority of patients in their intensive care unit are unvaccinated and employees out sick due to COVID are unable to help. “It’s a day to day, hour to hour management crisis and we need all the help we...
BOSTON, MA
FOXBusiness

Moderna CEO says fourth COVID-19 shot could be necessary

The CEO of Moderna says that a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot may soon be necessary due to declining efficacy of booster shots. "I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time — I would expect that it’s not gonna hold great," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Thursday regarding the strength of the booster shots. "I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

Former acting CDC director warns of 'dilemmas' with COVID test kits

Former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser offered guidance on "Mornings with Maria" about new testing and quarantine guidelines as the omicron variant surges. DR. RICHARD BESSER: The rapid tests are very good at identifying people who are contagious, who are infectious. PCR as you’re saying can remain positive for 90 days even if you’re not spreading it to anyone else so that’s not a very good test to use. In a perfect world if we had enough test kits to go around and for everyone to have as many as they want, testing people at the end of five days and recognizing that some people will still be able to spread, the number goes down each day. But being able to identify those people who are safe to go back to work, the kids can stay in school, would be a really good thing. I think one of the dilemmas is, we don't have enough test kits to be able to implement that widely to ensure that everyone has the access to those kits and I think that's the challenge in terms of saying five days is going to be great for most people in terms of how long they need to isolate. But, there are going to be some people that can spread. Can we identify those people in a way that is effective and safe and doesn’t deplete our full testing capacity?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy