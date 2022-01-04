ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 2 & 3 Can Now be Played In VR

By Peter Graham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe virtual reality (VR) modding community has done some truly exceptional work over the years with titles like Alien Isolation and more recently MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. The latest comes from creator praydog, who released a VR mod on New Years Day for Resident Evil 2 and 3. In development...

