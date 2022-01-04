Resident Evil 2 & 3 Can Now be Played In VR

"An umbrella is shelter from the storm." If that's not an ominous sign, I don't know what is? Sony Pictures has debuted the opening nine minutes of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City online to watch for free. This quite obviously seems like a desperate attempt to get anyone to rent and watch this movie, as it already opened back in November yet absolutely no one is talking about it. That bad, eh? Apparently it is that bad. Set in 1998, this thrilling Resident Evil origin story explains the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. It follows a group of survivors who connect then band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. We already featured a number of trailers previously. Starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. There's really not much that happens in this first 9 minutes, if anything this makes me less interested in watching. A strangely calm opener for this kind of supernatural horror film.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO