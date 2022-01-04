Health Officials Urge Iowans to Report Positive At-Home COVID Test Results

(Des Moines, IA) — Public health officials are urging Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home rapid test to report those results to their local health department. The demand for at-home testing is rising as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a spike in new infections. Nola Aigner-Davis with the Polk County Public Health Department says, “if you have a positive test, we would love for you to report it so we kind of have more of an accurate picture on what we’re seeing in the community.” Figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday show the number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 has taken a sharp upturn. More than 17-thousand positive tests were reported in the last week, that’s up 37-percent from the previous week.