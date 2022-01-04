ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Health Officials Urge Iowans to Report Positive At-Home COVID Test Results

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Public health officials are urging Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home rapid test to report those results to their local health department. The demand for at-home testing is rising as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a spike in new infections. Nola Aigner-Davis with the Polk County Public Health Department says, “if you have a positive test, we would love for you to report it so we kind of have more of an accurate picture on what we’re seeing in the community.” Figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday show the number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 has taken a sharp upturn. More than 17-thousand positive tests were reported in the last week, that’s up 37-percent from the previous week.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State public health data indicates Iowa is beginning the new year with a large surge in coronavirus cases. The state Department of Public Health on Monday posted 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days. That rate of about 2,500 cases a day is a significant jump from the 1,300 to 1,400 daily average during December. The surge pushed Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday. The state reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight drop from 170 reported Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of Iowa’s population is fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 1,085 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 29 through Wednesday, January 5. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 645 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 88 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County buys western Iowa ski business

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30. The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds. Former owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer will manage the attraction through the remainder of the current season and have the option to continue managing for at least two years.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass Health announces the arrival of the first baby of 2022

(Atlantic) Cass Health is delighted to announce the arrival of the first baby of 2022. Mayah Victoria was born on January 3, 2022 to proud parents Linda and Juan Rodriguez, and welcomed by older brothers Kevin and Zahir, of Red Oak, Iowa. The obstetrics department at Cass Health presented the family with a special certificate, baby blanket, and a year’s supply of diapers.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Attorney Running for GOP Iowa Attorney General Nomination

(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican who unsuccessfully challenged Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller in 2010 aims to run against the Democratic incumbent again. Brenna Bird told the Cedar Rapids Gazette she’s running for the GOP nomination for attorney general this year. Bird is a former chief of staff for Congressman Steve King. She also served as legal counsel in Governor Terry Branstad’s office for four years. Bird served two years as Fremont County attorney and is currently serving as Guthrie County attorney. AG Miller was first elected in 1978 and is seeking an 11th term. He’s the country’s longest serving attorney general.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

December report: Midwest economy, confidence improve

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring. The overall index for December of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
ECONOMY
