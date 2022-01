You always hear that more people are leaving the state of Iowa than are coming to our fair state. But is that actually true?. The folks at United Van Lines, a company that knows a thing or two about why people move, have released their annual list of the top states that we moved in and out of in 2021. The study looked first at the number of people leaving and coming into each state, but then broke down those numbers into reasons why those people left or stayed. Those factors included retirement, health, family, lifestyle, job, and cost.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO