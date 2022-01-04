ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Asian Automakers Post Full-Year U.S. Sales Gains in ’21

By Joseph Szczesny
thedetroitbureau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSales figures for 2021 reflected the heavy toll of semiconductor shortages as General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all reported sales declined during in the closing weeks of 2021. For the full year though, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia all reported year-over-year increases in sales...

www.thedetroitbureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock pulls back from two-decade high after December U.S. sales fall 17% from a year ago

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dropped 2.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the auto maker reported a 17.1% year-over-year decline in total U.S. auto sales in December, to 173,740 vehicles. Truck sales dropped 15.5% to 91,699 and SUV sales fell 11.1% to 77,377 vehicles, while sales of electrified vehicles surged 121.1% to 12,284 EVs. For 2021, Ford said its EV sales grew 36% faster than the segment overall for the year, and its total EV sales was second only to Tesla Inc. . Within trucks, Ford said December F-Series sales fell 15.7% to 62,496, Transit sales slumped 45.3% to 8,521 and Ranger sales fell 29.2% to 6,992. Within SUVs, Explorer sales dropped 20.6% to 20,715, Edge sales slid 8.7% to 11,456 and Escape sales shed 38.4% to 10,704. For cars, Mustang sales declined 7.5% to 4,564. Ford's stock has run up 66.8% over the past three months, as it closed Tuesday at the highest price since Aug. 10, 2001, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 19.8%, Tesla's stock has hiked up 45.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.0%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Sales Operations#Hyundai Motor America#Honda#Kia#Tmna#Dsr#Lexus#Chevrolet#Gmc
Detroit News

Ram pickup beats Silverado as Stellantis U.S. sales drop 2% in 2021

The Ram pickup truck surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021 for the second time, despite parent Stellantis NV's sales declining 2% for the year from 2020. Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1%, in 2021. Chevy sold 529,765 Silverado trucks, down almost 11%. General Motors Co., however, still sold more trucks than Ram with an additional 248,924 GMC Sierras, down 1.6%.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind new U.S. leader Toyota...
FARGO, ND
MotorAuthority

GM loses US sales lead for first time in 90 years

Toyota in 2021 overtook General Motors to become the biggest automaker in the U.S. by sales. Toyota managed to sell 2.332 million vehicles across the country last year, up 10% on the 2.11 million it sold in 2020. GM's sales last year came in at 2.218 million vehicles, down 13%...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nissan
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford, Stellantis Get Big Lift from Truck Sales at Year End

Despite declining sales during the closing weeks of 2021, Ford and Stellantis got a boost from strong truck sales, with Ford taking second place in sales of battery-electric vehicles to boot. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi bucked the downward trends in sales through the autumn by reporting fourth quarter total sales of 24,861...
RETAIL
The Post and Courier

SC automakers see growth in sales despite chip shortages, virus worries

South Carolina's top automakers overcame COVID-19 fears and global computer chip shortages to notch double-figure U.S. sales increases in 2021, with electric vehicles accounting for a growing percentage of deliveries. “Despite persistent industry challenges in 2021, consumer demand for our products remained strong ...," said Anders Gustafsson, vice president of...
CHARLESTON, SC
101 WIXX

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) – The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Sales Stats: America’s Automakers Weather a Stormy 2021

To say that headline is an understatement is akin to saying Vesuvius barely covered Pompeii. The last calendar year saw plenty of struggles for those trying to move metal, many of which resulted in empty dealer lots bereft of product to actually sell. A colleague in the industry told this author he had an up who strolled into his showroom loudly declaring “I’m looking for a ’22 Suburban,” to which my friend replied “Me too, buddy.”
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020's dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic.The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still aren't enough computer chips for the industry to fully crank up its factories. So supplies are short, prices are high, and many customers can't get what they want.“Demand is not off at all,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. “What is off is sales, because the inventory doesn't exist.”Cox expects...
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

Toyota grabs annual U.S. sales crown for first time from longtime leader GM

For the first time in nine decades, General Motors was not the top-selling automaker in the U.S. last year. Instead, Toyota — a Japanese automaker that didn't sell its first vehicle in the U.S. until 1958, when GM's 90-year sales streak was already 27 years old — grabbed the sales crown by a margin of 114,034 in 2021, thanks mostly to its ability to manage the global microchip shortage and COVID-19 disruptions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy