According to Great Waters Financial, a recent study showed that 37% of Americans have a goal to grow their savings in 2022. Local Financial Advisor Barry Bigelow says that is a great start but make sure you are being specific with your goals. What are you saving for? And how much do you want to save? He says once you set a goal, figure out what you need to do to accomplish it. An easy way to create smart money habits is to break your goals down into smaller goals.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO