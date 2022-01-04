ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lessons learned from the late Sen. Harry Reid

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Sen. Harry Reid, hero or villain?

Depending upon who you talk to, the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who passed away from pancreatic cancer Dec. 28 at age 82, was either a true blue hero who fought for Nevada and kept highly toxic nuclear waste out of our state, or he was a devious, unprincipled liar who was the root of all evil in the Silver State and the U.S. Senate.
CARSON CITY, NV
NBC News

Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress

California Residents Are Accessing Their Home Equity Without A Loan. These Knee Sleeves Will Transform Your Knees Back 20 Years. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Harry Reid
PennLive.com

Former Sen. Harry Reid memorialized in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Sen. Dick Durbin honors the late Harry Reid

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, on Tuesday honored the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Dec. 28. "Harry fought the good fight," he said. "He finished the race. America is better for it and I will miss my friend."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Sen#Npr#Princeton University
The Nevada Independent

Remembering Harry Reid from a distance

Being a former majority leader of the U.S. Senate is admittedly a people business. Consequently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outpouring of remembrances following the passing of Harry Reid, arguably the most powerful Nevadan in history, from the usual people senators work with. Journalists who cut their teeth on covering his political career, including our very own founder and CEO, publicly reminisced, as did some of Reid’s former staffers. Politicians, especially in Nevada and Utah (Reid was — and, depending on how seriously you take the Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs in the afterlife, still — a Latter-Day Saint), weighed in as well. Even the local paper serving Logan, Utah, hometown of Utah State University — one of Harry Reid’s several alma maters — got in on the action to reflect on Reid’s comparatively unusual willingness to recruit staffers from the school.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Remembering the legacy of Sen. Harry Reid

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death. Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
iowa.media

Longtime Iowa senators remember Nevada Sen. Harry Reid

Former Sen. Harry Reid died Tuesday evening, leaving a 30-year Senate career as his legacy. Reid was elected to represent Nevada in the U.S. House in 1982, and then to the U.S. Senate in 1987. The Democrat served as the Senate majority leader from 2005 to 2015, shepherding the Affordable Care Act and other Democratic priorities through the chamber.
IOWA STATE
live5news.com

VIDEO: Colleagues remember former Sen. Harry Reid

The No Surprises Act holds new federal protections for patients against surprise medical bills. At a press briefing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses New Year's Eve gatherings amid the omicron-fueled coronavirus surge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Sen. Harry Reid

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former United States Senator Harry Reid. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset...
WASHINGTON STATE
Asbarez News

Sen. Harry Reid, Supporter of Armenian Issues, Passes Away

Harry Reid, longtime Nevada Senator, former Senate Majority Leader and a close friend of Armenia and the Armenian community passed away on Tuesday. He was 82. Reid, whose Senate tenure spanned three decades, was a steadfast advocate for justice for the Armenian people. Throughout his career, Senator Reid championed efforts...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy