Video Games

What is the Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite?

 1 day ago
What is the Shield Sprinkler Keg in Fortnite / Photo Courtesy of Epic Games

The Fortnite Team introduced a new hotfix in Fortnite: Battle Royale on Jan. 4. The update went live at 9 a.m., ET and introduced a new healing item into the game: the Shield Sprinkler.

The Shield Sprinkler, according to the Fortnite Team, is the perfect complement to Med-Mist, which was introduced in update v19.00. Instead of spraying your allies with Med-Mist to restore their health, you can now throw the Shield Sprinkler down to restore the shields of your entire squad. The keg douses your team in enough health to refill their shields entirely. Here's how to use the new Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite.

The Shield Sprinkler is very easy to use. When you have it equipped, simply throw it down like a grenade nearby you and your squad, and it will start sprinkling health on all of you. You can carry two at a time, and in total, according to Fortnite content creator HYPEX on Twitter, it should heal 150 total health in 30 seconds and heals two per half-a-second

