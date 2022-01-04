ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles invite Pop Warner Super Bowl champions to Week 18 matchup

philadelphiaeagles.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning the Pop Warner Super Bowl comes with a lot of...

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
NBC Chicago

Top Bears Head Coach Candidates If Matt Nagy Fired on Black Monday

6 Bears head coach candidates if Nagy fired next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With only one game left in the season, all Bears fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
Yardbarker

Kellen Mond took note of coach Mike Zimmer’s harsh comment

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was surprisingly cold when asked about Kellen Mond after Sunday night’s game, and it would appear the rookie quarterback took note. The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention following their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins missed the game due to COVID protocols, which led the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback. Mannion went 22-for-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown but was unproductive and did not have the Vikings competitive in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops brutally honest take on Browns players Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has done many things. One of the most popular new jobs for Peyton has been as a video-cast superstar on the set of the “Manningcast.” He has had many famous athletes and celebrities on the show as he discusses Monday Night Football in his way, from his couch with his brother. On Monday, the telecast included Peyton getting real on why the Cleveland Browns were struggling to move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL

