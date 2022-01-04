Digital Production Printer Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Canon, Xerox, Ricoh, Hewlett Packard, Konica Minolta

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO