Ron Vecchio, 50, never thought he would decorate his house much for Christmas. But over the course of about 20 years, the decorations just multiplied, he said. Some old, some new, some bought and some created, the decor comes in all shapes and sizes. Now, his house at 2505 Woodland Ave., in Wantagh has become a crowd favorite.

WANTAGH, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO