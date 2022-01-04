ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Truist Securities' Youssef Squali gives his bull case for Doordash

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYoussef Squali, Truist Securities' managing director, joins 'Closing Bell'...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Tech valuations have been 'way out of whack', says Kindred Ventures founder

Steve Jang, founder and managing partner at Kindred Ventures, joins 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors should navigate the latest tech sell-off. "The major issue that we're seeing right now is that a lot of the valuations, especially in cloud-computing stocks, have been way out of whack," Jang tells CNBC. "So you're seeing a lot of that correction right now."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.71% to $329.01 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $20.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

3 ‘Founder CEO’ Stocks to Buy as 2022 Gets Underway

It’s been a weird couple of weeks for some companies. Facebook changed its name to Meta (NASDAQ:FB), while Square (NYSE:SQ) changed its name to Block. In a separate although related note, Square’s CEO Jack Dorsey also announced he will step down as CEO of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). When a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) sank 0.59% to $336.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.80 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Remaining Exposure In JD And This Chinese E-commerce Company

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday sharply lowered its remaining exposure in two Chinese technology companies amid a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. What Happened: The St. Petersburg, Florida-based investment firm nearly halved its remaining stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and shed about 12% of the total shares that it held prior to Monday’s trading in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), data from the popular asset management showed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.41% to $2,887.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $131.34 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Please effect a golf clap as Apple’s value reaches $3 trillion

There’s some quibbling among different data providers, but the consensus is that Apple managed to reach a $3 trillion valuation during intraday trading, despite some pegging the company at a mere $2.99 trillion. Notably, the gap between $3.00 trillion and $2.99 trillion is $10 billion, so it’s not like...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

WEX stock rallies after profit and revenue outlook raised, while CFO has stepped down

Shares of WEX Inc. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the financial technology service provider raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook, while announcing that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon had stepped down at the end of last year "to pursue another opportunity." Simon, who will remain with WEX in an advisory roll through April 1, joined the company in 2016. The company said Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball was appointed interim CFO. Separately, WEX raised its fourth-quarter guidance ranges for adjusted earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.55 from $2.25 to $2.45 and for revenue to $485 million to $495 million from $468 million to $483 million. That compares with the FactSet consensus for EPS of $2.37 and for revenue of $475 million. The stock has tumbled 20.6% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy