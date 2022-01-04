ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Hurts sends letter to NFL on behalf of Eagles fans involved in railing collapse

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0HmR_0dclLvDR00

Jalen Hurts is a man of the people, so it should be no surprise that the Eagles star is interjecting himself into the aftermath of a significant post-game accident in Washington.

After the Eagles, 20-16 win on Sunday, Hurts was heading to the locker room and set to high five Philadelphia fans near the visitors’ tunnel when a railing full of fans collapsed, nearly falling on top of the quarterback.

Hurts kept his cool and even took photos with fans after the incident, and during his post-game press conference, addressed the situation more, calling it a near-tragic event. On Tuesday after news broke that Washington had yet to respond to the situation, nor offered any help to those involved in the fall, Hurts wrote the Football Team and the NFL a lengthy letter, calling for follow-up action.

Hurts released this statement on Tuesday, as the Eagles began preparation for Saturday night’s matchup against Dallas.

“It didn’t hit me until after the fact Hurts said. Having some time to reflect on it… I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I care about … It could have been much much worse.”

Several current and former NFL players and staffers have commented on FedEx Field over the past few days, calling it a “dump” and one of the worst, if not the worst stadium in the NFL.

Hopefully, Sunday’s accident will lead to need renovations.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Football Team
NBC Sports

Eagles dealing with biggest COVID outbreak of season

A day after clinching a playoff berth, the Eagles are now dealing with their biggest COVID-19 outbreak of the season. The Eagles on Monday afternoon placed 12 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including several stars and starters. Here’s the full list of players added to the list: Fletcher Cox, Jason...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: A look at the postseason heading into Week 18

A whopping 18 teams remain in contention for NFL playoff spots heading into the league's inaugural Week 18 slate. It's the highest number of teams with a fighting chance heading into the season's final week in more than a decade and the third-most ever, behind 20 in 2006 and 19 in 2002.
NFL
kfgo.com

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

(Reuters) -Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy