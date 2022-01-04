ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cedar Rapids Non-Profit Leaders Charged With Fraud For 2018 Music Festival

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Two former executives of a Cedar Rapids non-profit are facing federal charges. Forty-six-year-old Aaron McCreight and 54-year-old Doug Hargrave are each charged with one count of bank fraud. The charges alleged that McCreight, who was then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (“Go-C-R”), and Hargrave, who was the organization’s finance director, executed a scheme to get thousands of dollars in loans to finance the Newbo Evolve music and cultural event in August of 2018. The information alleges the two made misrepresentations about the event’s ticket sales, projected revenue, projected expenses, and the true amount of loss expected to get the bank to loan them the money. The three-day music festival featured Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson.

McClelland Man, Operator of Illegal Pharmacy, Pleads Guilty

(Cedar Rapids) A man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and prescription drugs pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids. Jon Stidham, age 57, from McClelland, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone, a Schedule III controlled substance, by means of the Internet without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and Iowa licensing requirements, and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.
Student Detained For Bringing Gun to School in Dyersville

(Dyersville, IA) — A northeast Iowa elementary student is in trouble with the law for bringing a handgun on school property in Dyersville. Police say the student at St. Francis Xavier was detained this (Tuesday) morning and a search led to a gun in their backpack. The gun was never displayed, and no threats were made but the student was removed from school grounds.
Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic. So a lawsuit filed by several families of four workers who died after contracting COVID-19 while working at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Waterloo will be heard in state court. The families allege that Tyson’s actions contributed to the deaths. Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company is disappointed in the court ruling, but he defended the steps Tyson took to keep workers safe during the pandemic.
