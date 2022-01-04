ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CRSSD San Diego announces lineup for spring 2022

By Tingting Wu
dancemusicnw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCRSSD Music Festival will be returning March 5-6 to Waterfront Park in San Diego. Started back in 2015, CRSSD has attracted attendees from all across the country to enjoy the best music in the...

www.dancemusicnw.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacificsandiego.com

CRSSD’s spring edition returns for first time since March 2020

From the SDCCU Holiday Bowl to the Go-Go’s concert at San Diego Civic Theatre, there has been a recent rise of event cancelations due to the COVID-19 omicron variant — but CRSSD Festival isn’t one of them. Today, CRSSD Festival officially announced the lineup for its spring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kxgn.com

Garth Brooks announces San Diego ‘Stadium Tour’ stop

Garth Brooks ‘Stadium Tour’ will be making one West Coast stop, at San Diego’s Petco Park for the first time ever on Saturday, March 5th. It will be Garth’s first performance in the city in nearly seven years. Brooks canceled the remaining 2021 dates of his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Glass Animals#Crssd San Diego#Crssd Music Festival#Twitter
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opera Change for Jan. 2

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced an opera change for Jan. 2, 2022. The company noted that “due to Omicron infections in the vocal ensemble, the first performance of the revival of “La bohème” has been canceled. As a result, the company will present “Tosca” with Malin...
THEATER & DANCE
KPBS

Unconventional holiday tunes from San Diego musicians

Whether you're tired of the Christmas standards, just not feeling the season, or want a playlist that might even see you through a cold snap any month of the year, San Diego bands and artists have you covered. Here's some music to spend the holidays at home to (again). Scroll to the bottom to find a Spotify playlist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

A wild night with Waterparks at SOMA San Diego

Pop rock fans rejoiced on Saturday, December 4th at SOMA San Diego, as Waterparks brought their Night Out on Earth Tour to southern California for their second-to-last stop (last being up in Los Angeles). Not only did Waterparks bring incredible vibes and our favorite songs off their newest album, Greatest Hits, they also brought LA-based Phem with them, who opened the show the best way possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPEL 96.5

2022 RODEOHOUSTON Entertainment Lineup Announced

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, also known as RODEOHOUSTON, is back and will be held February 28 through March 20, 2022, at NRG Park. There are tons of events and activities leading up to the Rodeo. And then during the three weeks of the event itself, the party really gets rolling with the largest livestock show in the world along with rodeo action and superstars in concert every night.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

Uncaged Festival announces new dates and headliners

Uncaged Festival has just announced some new tour dates and acts for their Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows for their 2022 festival. In an Instagram post, Uncaged revealed new tour dates and acts that will be performing during their 2022 dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They recently announced that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
eastidahonews.com

TEDxRexburg announces speaker lineup

REXBURG — Eight speakers will take part in TEDxRexburg this spring with speeches centered around the theme “resilience created by our strong roots and strong winds.”. TEDxRexburg will be held March 12 – the day the city of Rexburg turns 139 years old. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theatre on Main Street.
REXBURG, ID
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
Next Avenue

Celebrating the Music of Motown

As Berry Gordy Jr. is honored by the Kennedy Center, Otis Williams of The Temptations talks about Gordy's legacy. The early 1960's. I couldn't have been more than six or seven when I first heard that unique sound filling our kitchen. My older sister had the radio tuned to the Boston AM station that had begun pumping out those early Motown hits. I was just old enough to get my first taste of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' "Shop Around," then the Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" and a bit later, Little Steve Wonder's "Fingertips." And I would soon be hooked.
MUSIC
wccbcharlotte.com

Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready Pizza No Longer $5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You will now pay more for the Hot-N-Ready Little Caesars’ pizza. The company is increasing the cost 11% saying their “new and improved” pizza has 33% more pepperoni and will cost $5.55. This is the first time the company has raised their prices...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BET

Force MDs Star Jessie Lee Daniels Passes Away at 57

Jessie Lee Daniels, the singer better known as Jessie D of the iconic R&B group Force MDs, has passed away at the age of 57. Zakaa Boom Saadiq, an event promoter in New York City, posted to Instagram about Daniels’ death, while the group’s official Facebook confirmed his passing.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Gene Simmons Slammed Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden2021 In Review

Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for not inducting Iron Maiden in their class of 2021. Iron Maiden was one of the many bands that went out on tour supporting KISS early in their career. The legendary metal band has sold over 100 million albums and continues to enjoy major success, but the Rock Hall has continued their long tradition of passing over hard rock and metal bands, but inducting artists/bands from genres outside of rock.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy