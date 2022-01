Justices uphold 2016 decision by secretary of state to disqualify measure relying on 'inactive' voters. The Oregon Supreme Court has held again that only active voters, excluding people who remain on county registration rolls but are considered inactive, are eligible to sign petitions for ballot initiatives and referendums. The court upheld the secretary of state, who declined to place an initiative on the 2016 statewide ballot because it relied on signatures from inactive voters to qualify it. Judge J. Channing Bennett upheld the state's action in mid-2020 in Marion County Circuit Court. But a three-judge panel of the Oregon Court...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO