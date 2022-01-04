ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Former Chabad of Poway rabbi gets prison in fraud schemes

SAN DIEGO — The founding rabbi of a Poway synagogue who rose to national prominence after being wounded in an anti-Semitic shooting, and was then exposed as the perpetrator of multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison. In a rare agreement under even rarer...

Rabbi got lighter sentence in massive fraud scheme due to CA synagogue attack, feds say

A California rabbi has been sentenced to prison after a years-long, multi-million-dollar donation fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. While criminal proceedings were underway, the rabbi became the victim of an antisemitic attack on his synagogue. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 60, is the former director of Chabad of Poway, a California synagogue....
Poway rabbi injured in 2019 shooting sentenced to 14 months in fraud case

(JTA) — A judge sentenced the rabbi who lost a finger in the 2019 antisemitic shooting attack in Poway, California, to 14 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme. The sentencing Tuesday was unusual because the prosecution and the defense agreed that Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein should receive only home confinement.
Rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said. Yisroel Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay...
Rabbi Who Survived Anti-Semitic California Synagogue Shooting Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud

A rabbi who survived a deadly anti-Semitic shooting was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Monday for orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme. Yisroel Goldstein, 60, collected fake donations via the Chabad of Poway, according to the United States Department of Justice. He then refunded the cash and facilitated tax deductions for his so-called donors, prosecutors said. The authorities say Goldstein cheated the Internal Revenue Service as well as three Fortune 500 companies.
