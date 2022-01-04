Pet of the Week: Saint is hoping to find a forever home

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pets of the Week are Sunny and Bucky. “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine… you make me hoppy when skies are grey!”. Double the bunny fun with this plucky duo! Meet Sunny and Bucky, a bonded pair of adult neutered male rabbits seeking a new abode together. Sunny and Bucky are fun, bouncy rabbits who love to explore and play. They are inquisitive and spry little guys who are certain to add some joy to your home. Sunny and Bucky enjoy munching on their favorite greens and vegetables and having lots of rabbit toys. Since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. As part of our It’s the Most Bun-derful time of the Year small animal adoption promotion, their adoption fees are waived as well. Ready to add a bun-tastic pair of rabbits to your life? Ask for Sunny and Bucky ID#’s A896454 and A896453.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO