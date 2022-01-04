ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Survey shows states with the most overweight pets

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAldV_0dclDQlM00

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that 36% of dogs gained weight during the pandemic in 2020 when 61% of Americans reported undesired weight changes during that time.

One Vet conducted a survey of 2,430 pet owners across 42 states in September of 2021 to determine which state has the most overweight pets.

Due to a low number of survey responses, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming were not included in the research.

One Vet had people give their dog's breed and weight so they could compare that to the AKC-recommended weight chart for each specific breed. That allowed them to figure out the average number of pounds the pet is overweight by in each state.

The national average amount overweight for all pets sat at 11.83 pounds.

Coming in at No. 1 for the state with the plumpest pets was Pennsylvania, with an average of 18.25 pounds overweight. Virginia (16.67 pounds), Wisconsin (16.38 pounds), Georgia (16.18 pounds), and West Virginia (15.66 pounds) rounded out the top five.

Pennsylvania dogs weighed over 54% above the national average.

Idaho was the state with the lowest average amount overweight at 6.90 pounds, 42% under the national average. Other states with low averages included Missouri (7.20 pounds), Texas (8.21 pounds), Maryland (8.58 pounds), and Arkansas (8.74 pounds).

One Vet also used their research to determine which state had the most overweight male and female pets. There were some familiar states on these lists, including the state with the highest average amount overweight for male pets: Wisconsin at 20.67 pounds. While West Virginia took the crown for highest average amount overweight for female pets at 21.40 pounds.

Georgia male pets weighed an average of 20.23 pounds overweight, while Connecticut female pets were overweight by an average of 19.13 pounds Pennsylvania came in third for both male and female pets, at 18.87 pounds for males and 17.63 pounds for females.

By having pet owners give their breed of dog, One Vet was able to determine which breed is the most overweight on average compared to the AKC recommended weight. Bulldogs were the heaviest by an average of 11.4 pounds. Beagles, Pugs, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, Maltese, and Yorkshire terriers were among the most common overweight dogs.

Despite being one of the top breeds prone to obesity, Labrador retrievers did not make the list.

One Vet recommends to check with your vet if your pet is experiencing rapid of unexpected weight gain. Feeding them the proper amount of food and taking them on walks are beneficial for a healthy pet. Similar to humans, a couple extra pounds likely won't harm the pet, but excess weight can cause serious health problems.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest Living Dog Breeds in the US

While a high-quality diet and regular exercise can lengthen the life of any dog, the truth is that, sadly, dogs don’t live as long as people. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Some canine breeds are estimated to live much longer than that. To determine the dog breeds that […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
purewow.com

20 Toy Dog Breeds That Prove Big Things Come in Small Packages

The tiny faces. The high-pitched yaps. The outfits. The drama! Welcome to the world of toy dog breeds. Here you’ll find miniature versions of large dogs, impressively small paws and enough personality to sink a ship. Now, just because a dog is small doesn’t mean it belongs in the toy dog breed group! Small pups like Boston Terriers and French Bulldogs are actually members of the non-sporting group, according to The American Kennel Club. The toy group is made up of breeds designed specifically to be companion animals. While some toy dog breeds are descendants of other breeds given specific tasks, many have lived in laps of luxury and existed as status symbols for wealthy families for centuries. Anyone eager to have a loyal friend for life who can travel anywhere should definitely consider a toy breed.
PETS
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overweight#Fat People#Americans
People

Animal Rescues Work Together to Save 14 Dogs Set to Be Euthanized Right Before Christmas

Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
ANIMALS
waupacanow.com

Pet shelter waiting list grows

Last year, one in five households adopted pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Is was called the “Pandemic Pet” fad. “Increasingly, we are receiving requests of assistance from people experiencing health issues, homelessness, financial difficulty and other catastrophes,” according to a recent letter sent out by the Humane Society of Waupaca County. “Also, there is no shortage of homeless puppies and incoming kittens.”
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
InspireMore

Moo-ve Over, Cats And Dogs! These 15 Cuddly Cows Might Be The Cutest Pets Ever.

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
petproductnews.com

2 Dog Breeds Join AKC

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has added the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199. “We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry,” said...
ANIMALS
inkfreenews.com

Pets Of The Week

PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Fraya is a three-year-old, spayed, female Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. She has a red fur coat and weighs 43 pounds. Fraya is a goofy girl who loves to play outside....
PIERCETON, IN
WYTV.com

Best Dasuquin for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. According to the experts at PetMD, there are select supplements that are recommended for dogs experiencing joint issues. One of the most effective supplements available to pet owners (without a prescription) is Dasuquin. Often formulated with other joint-supporting ingredients, Dasuquin, which is manufactured by Nutramax, can be administered to dogs by tablet or tasty soft chew.
PETS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy