Sentry Tournament of Champions: 3 Bets To Win

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It will be the 70th edition of the pro tour stop which brings together tournament winners.

Harris English returns to defend his 2021 title, while two-time winner Justin Thomas – the tournament favorite – tees it up for the seventh consecutive year, the longest current streak.

Jordan Spieth, who finally broke through with a win in San Antonio, makes his return to Kapalua after a three-year absence. The 2016 winner here has made four starts at Kapalua and owns a win, runner-up, a third, and an additional top-10.

Meanwhile, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson makes his first start at the Tournament of Champions in 21 years.

Note: Each week, we make our picks based on the odds offered by DraftKings Sportsbook. The picks we make MUST offer payouts of at least +200. (We are looking for the best return.)

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Top-10 Betting Favorites

Pos-Player-Odds

1. Justin Thomas (8-1)

2. Jon Rahm (9-1)

3. Collin Morikawa (10-1)

4. Bryson DeChambeau (12-1)

4. Viktor Hovland (12-1)

6. Xander Schauffele (14-1)

7. Patrick Cantlay (15-1)

8. Sam Burns (16-1)

9. Hideki Matsuyama (20-1)

9. Jordan Spieth (20-1)

3 Bets To Win

Outright Winner

Justin Thomas tees off on the 2nd hole during round 3 of The Northern Trust on Aug 21, 2021 at Liberty National GC in Jersey City, NJ. (Photo by Rich Gra essle / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas (+800) – Despite a win at The Players Championship, the 28-year-old enters ’22 off what was considered a down season. He did, however, pick up the pace towards the end of the year, posting four top-5 finishes in his six most recent starts.

Add his recent play with his recent history at Kapalua (2021-3rd, 2020-1st, 2019-3rd, 2018-22nd, 2017-1st) Thomas seems to be a no-brainer as an outright pick this week.

Three other outright picks we like: Jon Rahm (+900), Collin Morikawa (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1200)

Top-5 Finish

Jordan Spieth reacts to his birdie during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth (+330) – The 28-year-old Texan enters off his best season since 2017… Like Thomas, Spieth is a horse for the Plantation Course – posting a first, second, third, and additional top-10 finish in four career starts.

Three other top-5 picks we like: Xander Schauffele (+230), Sam Burns (+300), Tony Finau (+400)

Top-10 Finish

Talor Gooch tosses his ball to his caddie on the first green during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on Nov 21, 2021 in St Simons Island, GA. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

Talor Gooch (+200) – The 30-year-old from Oklahoma punched the final ticket to Kapalua with a victory at the RSM Classic. In six starts on the 2021-22 season, Gooch has been uber-impressive, posting a pair of top-5s, and two T11s to go along with his maiden tour victory.

Three other top-10 picks we like: Jason Kokrak (+200), Kevin Na (+265), Kevin Kisner (+450)

Odds To Win: 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Plantation Course . Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii . Jan. 6-9, 2022