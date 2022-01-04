ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 3 Bets To Win

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW5Dm_0dclC8SE00
Jordan Spieth talks with Justin Thomas during a practice round ahead of the Sony Open at Waialae CC on Jan 8, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It will be the 70th edition of the pro tour stop which brings together tournament winners.

Harris English returns to defend his 2021 title, while two-time winner Justin Thomas – the tournament favorite – tees it up for the seventh consecutive year, the longest current streak.

Jordan Spieth, who finally broke through with a win in San Antonio, makes his return to Kapalua after a three-year absence. The 2016 winner here has made four starts at Kapalua and owns a win, runner-up, a third, and an additional top-10.

Meanwhile, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson makes his first start at the Tournament of Champions in 21 years.

Note: Each week, we make our picks based on the odds offered by DraftKings Sportsbook. The picks we make MUST offer payouts of at least +200. (We are looking for the best return.)

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Top-10 Betting Favorites

Pos-Player-Odds

1. Justin Thomas (8-1)

2. Jon Rahm (9-1)

3. Collin Morikawa (10-1)

4. Bryson DeChambeau (12-1)

4. Viktor Hovland (12-1)

6. Xander Schauffele (14-1)

7. Patrick Cantlay (15-1)

8. Sam Burns (16-1)

9. Hideki Matsuyama (20-1)

9. Jordan Spieth (20-1)

3 Bets To Win

Outright Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Psm2H_0dclC8SE00
Justin Thomas tees off on the 2nd hole during round 3 of The Northern Trust on Aug 21, 2021 at Liberty National GC in Jersey City, NJ. (Photo by Rich Gra essle / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas (+800) – Despite a win at The Players Championship, the 28-year-old enters ’22 off what was considered a down season. He did, however, pick up the pace towards the end of the year, posting four top-5 finishes in his six most recent starts.

Add his recent play with his recent history at Kapalua (2021-3rd, 2020-1st, 2019-3rd, 2018-22nd, 2017-1st) Thomas seems to be a no-brainer as an outright pick this week.

Three other outright picks we like: Jon Rahm (+900), Collin Morikawa (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1200)

Top-5 Finish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mbvF_0dclC8SE00
Jordan Spieth reacts to his birdie during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth (+330) – The 28-year-old Texan enters off his best season since 2017… Like Thomas, Spieth is a horse for the Plantation Course – posting a first, second, third, and additional top-10 finish in four career starts.

Three other top-5 picks we like: Xander Schauffele (+230), Sam Burns (+300), Tony Finau (+400)

Top-10 Finish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITA46_0dclC8SE00
Talor Gooch tosses his ball to his caddie on the first green during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on Nov 21, 2021 in St Simons Island, GA. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

Talor Gooch (+200) – The 30-year-old from Oklahoma punched the final ticket to Kapalua with a victory at the RSM Classic. In six starts on the 2021-22 season, Gooch has been uber-impressive, posting a pair of top-5s, and two T11s to go along with his maiden tour victory.

Three other top-10 picks we like: Jason Kokrak (+200), Kevin Na (+265), Kevin Kisner (+450)

Odds To Win: 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Plantation Course . Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii . Jan. 6-9, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth shares hilarious assessment of life as a new father

The ‘nappy factor’ has long been a debated topic for golf pundits examining their future selections, and there is another chance to validate or deny the theory this week when the new Dad, Jordan Spieth, takes part in the Tournament of Champions in Maui. For world number one,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
golfmagic.com

Butch: "If Tiger doesn't leave me alone, I'm going to hit him with his club"

The Sentry Tournament of Champions marks the first tournament of 2022 on the PGA Tour and once again it will tee up at the famous Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Tiger Woods might not be in action at the 2021 season winners-only tournament but the former World No.1 did taste victory here twice in 1997 and 2000, back when the tournament was known as the Mercedes Championships.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth is happy to be without green-reading books to start 2022

With the start of 2022, PGA Tour players will no longer be able to use green-reading books -- formally called green-reading materials -- in competition. In December 2021, the USGA and R&A, golf's governing bodies, introduced a Model Local Rule that could be used starting Jan. 1, 2022, that would allow a tournament committee (like a professional tour) to limit players to using only the yardage book that it has approved for use in the competition.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Tony Finau suffers UNEXPECTED DISTRACTION from caddie at Kapalua

Tony Finau is one of many PGA Tour superstars teeing it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The two-time PGA Tour winner is making his first appearance since finishing tied seventh at the Hero World Challenge in December, an event hosted by Tiger Woods.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland's golf clubs finally show in Hawaii, but there was just one problem

When Viktor Hovland made his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut a year ago, he was in no rush getting to Kapalua after the holiday break. But the lack of preparation proved costly, as Hovland tied for 31st and beat just eight players. This year, Hovland, who is riding a two-start winning streak, made sure to arrive early in Maui, flying in last Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After a year that included his first major and climb to current World No. 1, Jon Rahm wants more: 'I'm going to beat it'

The calendar may have flipped, but Jon Rahm still has fond memories of last year’s impressive display of consistency that rocketed him to his current spot as World No. 1. When told by a PGA Tour media official at the start of his press conference that he had recorded 15 top-10 finishes on Tour last year, Rahm interrupted and corrected that tally.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsm Classic#Draftkings Sportsbook
Pro Golf Weekly

8 Things To Know: Collin Morikawa’s New TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Collin Morikawa will be using TaylorMade’s new Stealth Plus driver this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, according to a blog post at PGATour.com. The new long club has reportedly given the two-time major winner an extra three to four miles per hour in the speed category, going from the 170-172 mph range to around 174-176 mph.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

Patrick Reed Signs Endorsement Deal With PXG

Patrick Reed will tee it up at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour stop of the 2022 calendar year, with a new equipment sponsor. The 2018 Masters champion will wear a PXG hat and hit a PXG GEN4 driver. The upstart golf equipment brand announced...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

2022 PGA Tour: The 10 Biggest Changes

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season officially started in early September with the Fortinet Championship (formerly the Safeway Open). But with the calendar flipping to 2022, we are approaching – what is considered – the real start to the new tour season. According to a piece published at Golfweek,...
NFL
Field Level Media

Jordan Spieth relishing return to winners-only Hawaii event

Twelve months ago, Jordan Spieth could only watch on television as his counterparts met at the year-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Despite an expanded field following the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Spieth had failed to qualify for the event in Kapalua, Maui, for the third consecutive year.
HAWAII STATE
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

635
Followers
398
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy