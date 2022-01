UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at The Game Collection after selling out at AO and EE. Read on for more information.We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO