ETH’s price is slowly approaching the upper boundaries of the falling wedge. Can it break out?. ETH has been moving sideways within the falling wedge (marked blue on the following chart). The price is now closing in on the wedge upper border which is currently acting as resistance around the $3,800 level. If ETH gathers momentum here, then the bulls have a chance at a breakout. A failure will take the price back unto support at $3,600 or even $3,300 if the correction will continue.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO