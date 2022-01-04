ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Aflatoxin Issues with 2021 U.S. Peanut Crop

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs peanuts from the 2021 crop are being stored,...

Kilgore News Herald

A calculator for peanuts: App helps farmers learn how grade effects crop value

Clemson researchers, in conjunction with the National Peanut Lab, have developed a new tool to help farmers get a better idea of how grade affects peanut crop value. The Clemson Peanut Loan Rate Calculator is a web-based app that allows farmers to enter grades for Runner type and Virginia type peanuts, and calculate loan values for a specific year and segregation level. Farmers using this app also can explore historical loan rates for the same inputs to use for comparison.
agfax.com

USDA: Weekly National Peanut Prices

The following prices are effective from Wednesday 01/05/22 at 12:01 am Eastern Time until midnight Tuesday 01/11/22. The next announcement is scheduled for Tuesday 01/11/22 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. * $424.89 per ton for Runner peanuts. * $413.05 per ton for Spanish peanuts. * $427.70 per ton for Valencia...
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Issues Report Showing Planting of Cover Crops

The Editors’ Pick series is a collection of some of the best-read Charts of Note from 2021. USDA, Economic Research Service (ERS) editors selected these charts as worthy of a second read because they provided context for the year’s headlines or shared key insights from ERS research. This Chart of Note was originally published October 1, 2021.
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 20.9 cents per pound for the week ending December 25, down 4.9 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending December 25 totaled 44.3 million pounds, up 2.92 million pounds from the previous week.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues. Manufacturers of crop protection products are hampered by a myriad of supply chain problems. Robby Upton with BASF describes it as a domino effect with no easy solution. “We’re dealing with a global supply chain issue (that) started years ago, frankly. It...
southeastagnet.com

USDA Conducting Voluntary Yet Vital Study

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to gain knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire was mailed to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. The questionnaire,...
q95fm.net

Product Recall From Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private...
beef2live.com

USDA Crop Production Report: Crop Comments

Cotton: Upland harvested area for the Nation is expected to total 9.80 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 21 percent from last year. Expected Pima harvested area, at 122,200 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 37 percent from last year. Harvest progressed well throughout...
Daily Voice

Massive Pork Recall Expanded Due To Listeria Scare

A massive recall of pork products has been expanded to include more than two million pounds of ham and pepperoni that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Alexander & Hournung, a Michigan-based company, is recalling approximately...
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
verywellhealth.com

Common Signs Metformin Is Not Working and What to Do

Metformin (sold under the brand names Fortamet, Glucophage, Glucophage XR, Glumetza, and Riomet) is an oral medication used in conjunction with healthy eating and exercise to manage blood sugar. It belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. Metformin is the most widely used first-line type 2 diabetes drug. Its...
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
