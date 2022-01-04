ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars, Jim Caldwell meeting about head-coaching vacancy

By Zachary Links
 1 day ago
Jim Caldwell TNS

The Jaguars are meeting with Jim Caldwell Tuesday to discuss their head coaching vacancy, according to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union (Twitter link). Caldwell is the second candidate to interview with Jacksonville, following last week’s chat with ex-Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

There will be plenty more interviews to come as the Jaguars have already requested sit-downs with at least eight candidates:

Caldwell, 66, served as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 before health issues forced him to step aside. Fortunately, he’s said to be back to full health now. Between his time with the Colts and Lions, Caldwell owns a career 62-50 record as a head coach with four playoff berths and one Super Bowl appearance.

