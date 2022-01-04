ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if 'woke'

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

Comments / 158

Laurie Balinski
1d ago

they said the quiet part outloud😁😁😁😁..... seriously tho, can you blame us??? those northerners elected people who removed their freedoms, allowed rampant crime, etc, while FL was relatively free the entire pandemic.... I dont want to live like that, I dont want to worry I will be FORCED to lockdown, or get vaccinated or anything else when the next pandemic comes around.....

Reply(11)
58
Sherry Morrison
1d ago

o my all these bluesy ppl tryn to rain on the red streak of common sense and pro active communities & states. Stay in the mess you made and/or condoned. Make changes for the good! Don't move out and start your trash anywhere else if you are of the woke folk!!

Reply(11)
34
C B
1d ago

by those Fellow Americans who have the freedom to go where they want just like you do. We're all Americans it's not those and they. IT'S US.. PERIOD!!!

Reply(20)
18
 

