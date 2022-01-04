ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

US arrests, charges suspect in Haitian president slaying

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, ASTRID SUÁREZ
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago

MIAMI — (AP) — The U.S. government announced Tuesday that it charged one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse as it unsealed a complaint that revealed federal authorities had interviewed him several months ago while he was hiding in Jamaica.

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a 43-year-old former Colombian soldier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

He appeared at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon but did not enter a plea. Palacios, who was wearing jeans and a gray T-shirt and had his hands and feet shackled, told the judge he wanted to be appointed an attorney. After responding to questions related to his income and property, including that he owned a house in Cali, Colombia, and received a nearly $370 army pension, he was granted counsel based on limited income.

Court-appointed attorney Alfredo Izaguirre told U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes that he recommended Palacios stay in detention because he has no immigration status, relatives or ties to the United States. The judge ordered detention, saying he would be at risk of fleeing.

Palacios is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 31. Izaguirre said his client would probably plead not guilty at the preliminary hearing.

A complaint unsealed Tuesday states that Palacios spoke voluntarily with U.S. authorities in October and told them that he was hired to travel to Haiti to provide security and participate in an alleged operation to arrest the president. He said that the initial plan was for co-conspirators to don black hoodies, capture Moïse at the airport in June and take him away by plane. Palacios then said that unnamed co-conspirators told him as early as July 6, a day before the killing, about the plan to assassinate Moïse.

Palacios was arrested in Jamaica in October and was scheduled to fly to his native Colombia on Monday. However, Interpol notified Palacios during a stopover in Panama that the U.S. government was extraditing him, said Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia’s police.

He said that Colombia, Jamaica and the U.S. were in touch to coordinate the deportation and extradition of Palacios to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Palacios agreed to travel to the U.S. during his layover in Panama.

Interpol had issued a red alert for Palacios on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy based on a request from the Haitian government.

The office of Haiti’s prime minister issued a brief statement, saying only that it wanted justice to prevail in the July 7 assassination of Moïse at his private residence. The office did not reply to additional questions including whether the government was still seeking to charge Palacios or extradite him to Haiti.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the U.S. taking custody of Palacios was a step in the right direction, but he urged local authorities to work with the U.S. to extradite him so he can face justice in Haiti.

Palacios was one of more than a dozen former Colombian soldiers accused in the slaying of Moïse. The Colombian government has said that the majority of the ex-soldiers were duped and thought they were on a legitimate mission to provide protection and that only a few knew it was a criminal mission.

More than 40 suspects have been detained, including 19 former Colombian soldiers. Among them is Palacios, who was a member of Colombia’s military for 20 years.

___

Associated Press reporters Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C.; and Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

An unidentified person paid a ransom that freed three missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti under an agreement that was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 remaining captives early last month, workers for their Ohio-based organization have confirmed. The person who made the payment was...
SOCIETY
KRMG

Salvador court re-opens probe into 1989 killing of 6 priests

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court ordered Wednesday the re-opening of an investigation into the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Vaccination of Brazilian children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled, officials from the health ministry announced Wednesday. The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the...
HEALTH
KRMG

Xi'an hospital punished for refusing entry to pregnant woman

BEIJING — (AP) — Hospital officials in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an have been punished after a pregnant woman miscarried after being refused entry, reportedly for not having current COVID-19 test results. The city government announced Thursday that Gaoxin Hospital General Manager Fan Yuhui has been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Panama, OK
City
Miami, OK
State
Washington State
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people's health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
MILITARY
KRMG

Dozens of protesters killed in Kazakhstan; 12 police dead

MOSCOW — (AP) — Dozens of protesters were killed in Kazakhstan in attacks on government buildings and at least a dozen police officers died, including one who was found beheaded, authorities said Thursday. There were attempts to storm buildings overnight in the country's largest city, Almaty, and “dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not. In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

European court declines to take pro-gay marriage cake case

LONDON — (AP) — A top European court declined Thursday to rule in a high-profile discrimination case centered on an activist's request to have a cake decorated with the “Sesame Street” characters Bert and Ernie and the words “Support Gay Marriage.”. The European Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Extradition#Jamaica#Haitian#Ap#Colombian
KRMG

Iran holds mass funeral for '80s war dead amid nuclear talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Thousands of mourners poured into the streets of Iranian cities on Thursday for the mass funeral of 250 victims of the Iran-Iraq war, a testament to the brutal conflict's widespread scale and enduring legacy 35 years later. A funeral procession carrying...
MIDDLE EAST
KRMG

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump

TOKYO — (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday ordered personnel stationed in Japan to wear masks when going off base to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. American forces have come under fire after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in areas where they are based in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan.
MILITARY
KRMG

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

NEW YORK — (AP) — Authorities say they've solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest Wednesday of a man accused of numerous literary heists in recent years, allegedly impersonating others in the industry to amass a veritable library of unpublished works. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 COVID relief payment

BOSTON — The man who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment, and federal prosecutors want the money returned. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings, which killed three people. He was sentenced to death in 2015, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out the sentence in 2020, USA Today reported. The court ruled that the trial judge did not ensure a fair jury after constant media coverage of the bombing.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
KRMG

'Hatred in the eyes': How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rep. Cori Bush is no stranger to protests. She spent years marching the streets of St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri, rising to public office on the strength of her activism. But as the Missouri Democrat looked out the window of the Capitol on Jan....
ADVOCACY
KRMG

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle. Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from...
POLITICS
KRMG

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and...
KIDS
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What's behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan

MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. The outburst of instability is causing significant concern in Kazakhstan's two powerful neighbors: Russia and China. The country sells most of its oil exports to China and is a key strategic ally of Moscow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as an astonishing spike in coronavirus infections sweeps through the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as hospital beds fill with patients and “some facilities are going to be strapped," Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including a recent story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Michael Carvajal, a Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Top US pairs skaters withdraw from nations due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when he tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when her husband, Chris, retired from skating still could be selected for the games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky. For Maine business owner Erin Connolly, the most wrenching decision involves Madeleine, her 3-year-old...
KIDS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy