North Woods Naturalist: Birds catching food

WTIP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChel Anderson is a botanist and plant ecologist and she joins us periodically...

www.wtip.org

petapixel.com

Can You Spot the Snow Leopards in These Photos?

Snow leopards are a threatened species that live in extreme environments and are notoriously difficult to see and photograph. Photographer Ismail Shariff captured a series of photos showing just how difficult it is to spot a snow leopard in the wild. Shariff, a 41-year-old professional wildlife and nature photographer based...
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Roar Food: Tiger Gobbles Up 7 Pets As It Terrorizes Snowbound Village

A starving tiger killing local pets and stray dogs has been captured and given a GPS collar before being released back into the wild. The tiger had been terrorizing a remote Russian village for two weeks and ate at least seven pets before it was caught. Authorities acted because of the danger to people, as well as smaller animals.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Hunter spots massive 13-foot alligator roaming through woods

MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

20 Winter Deer Hunting Tips for the Last Week of Season

Face it, if you haven’t tagged out by now it’s going to be tough. The first and second ruts are history in most places. Other hunters have killed the easy bucks and spooked the survivors into hiding. You’ve got two options. Eat tag soup and pack it in until next fall, or bundle up, hang in the woods and try to pull an 8-pointer out of your stocking cap. I reckon you’ll go for the latter, so I pulled together these tips to help you score at the tail-end of the season.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Gamekeepers allowed to shoot wild birds to protect grouse and pheasants

Grouse and pheasants are livestock, the Government has ruled, in new guidance which allows certain wild birds to be legally shot in order to protect them. Carrion crows, Jackdaw, Feral pigeon, Rooks and wood pigeons can all now be killed to protect birds which are kept by gamekeepers for shooting.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

A Christmas Bargain: Rabbit Hunting with My Boys Every Day of Winter Break

This story originally ran in the December 1963 issue of Outdoor Life under the title “Christmas Hasenpfeffer.”. Some mornings are made for hound-dog music and this one in late December was as perfect for it as any I can remember. Snow covered the central Ohio countryside so that it resembled a wintry scene straight out of Currier & Ives. And it was cold enough to make a man appreciate his insulated boots and fur-lined mittens. But the scene, the cold, and the snow were forgotten when our dog Homer suddenly found a red-hot rabbit track and started excitedly to chase the bunny in our direction.
ANIMALS
WTIP

Trail Time - Life on the Gunflint Trail

It’s a winter wonderland on the Gunflint Trail this week. There’s about a foot of new snow making a great base for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling or snowshoeing… and dog-sledding! Many years have passed since I first careened down a snow-covered logging road in Hovland behind a friend’s team. And I remember a wonderful time dog-sledding in the Boundary Waters on a winter camping trip years ago with a terrific group of people that included one of my best friends and my future husband, Lars. Dog-sledding is a lot of fun to do and it’s almost as fun to watch. The sled dogs are so full of energy and joy. They love to run! Next week there’s a great opportunity to watch some excellent dog sledding: The Gunflint Mail Run Dogsled Race will be held Saturday, January 8. Some good places to watch the action are at Trail Center Lodge, Big Bear Lodge or Rockwood Lodge. There’s also a spectator area at the Old Blankenburg Pit, where the twelve teams will be turning around. NOTE: It is very important that spectators do not bring their dogs to the races. And keep a tight hold on young children. Things get lively and move fast. You can find lots of information, as well as safety and etiquette tips, on the web site at gunflintmailrun.com.
LIFESTYLE
Newport News-Times

Mushroom hunting in winter

Most people don’t think that mushroom foraging is a winter activity, especially since most of Oregon’s 1,500 varieties grow between spring and autumn. But there are a few varieties of mushrooms that may be foraged now on the central coast. Winter mushrooms that might be found in Lincoln...
InspireMore

Wildlife Photographer Wades Through Thick Mud To Save Stranded Eagle’s Life.

Wildlife photographers are known for capturing images of some of the most stunning creatures, but Krzysztof Chomicz caught the world’s attention by rescuing one. He was taking some photos in Poland when he noticed a baby eagle in the middle of a large, muddy area. The mud was incredibly thick, leaving the helpless bird barely able to move much less fly away. Rescuing it would not only be difficult but very dangerous, something Krzysztof didn’t mind at all.
ANIMALS
Newsbug.info

OUTDOORS WITH JOE MARTINO: Now is the time to hunt coyotes

Now that the deer seasons are over, I usually try to focus my attention to hunting rabbits and ice fishing. But another major outdoor pursuit on my list is coyote hunting. The recent sighting of one of these predators a mere 50 yards behind my barn reminded me that it is once again time to hunt these cagey critters.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

A First Bull Revives Childhood Elk Hunting Memories

I’d forgotten what hanging elk meat smelled like, but within seconds of the sharp aroma from the walk-in cooler hitting my nose, I was flooded with memories. I remembered standing in an old potato cellar, smelling the aging meat of a bull elk my dad had killed. It must have been nearly 30 years ago, but I instantly recognized the smell.
ANIMALS
kbia.org

Discover Nature: American Beaver

This week on Discover Nature, watch for an ecological engineer, and unsung steward of streams. The American beaver is also North America’s largest rodent. Their webbed hind fee, with large, flattened tails, dark brown fur, and pronounced front teeth, all suit these mammals well in their streamside habitats. Beavers’...
ANIMALS
ledgertranscript.com

Backyard Naturalist: The act of enjoying wild birds

For more than 20 years, I’ve paid careful attention to wildlife, both for work and for fun –including monitoring endangered nighthawks, volunteering at owl banding stations, and surveying for loons – but until recently I’d never considered myself a birder. That is to say: I don’t keep a life list. I can identify precious few warblers or sparrows to species. ’ve never traveled specifically to see birds. And, for the most part, the only way I know if a rare bird has shown up in town is if one of my friends who’s a “real” birder points it out.
SCIENCE
WGRZ TV

2 the Outdoors: Wildlife in the winter

Winter survival depends on adaptation. We humans have to create our own methods, but for the wild kingdom, those adjustments must come from within.
SCIENCE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Desert Ghosts: Hunting the Elusive Coues Deer

Scaring up one of the Southwest's secretive deer. Ask an old Arizonan desert deer hunter what he likes best to hunt, and the answer will likely surprise you. Coues deer—known among those of scientific bent as Odocoileus virginianus couesi—are perhaps the most fascinating subspecies of whitetail. Also called fan-tailed deer by old-timers or just Arizona whitetails, the little desert deer behave differently than common whitetails and live and thrive in habitat dramatically different than what is typically considered optimal for whitetails.
ANIMALS
Park Record

Writers on the Range: Sometimes, the simplest things can help wildlife

“Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam/Where the deer and the antelope play/Where seldom is heard a discouraging word/And the skies are not cloudy all day.”. Sad to say, but that wide-open home on the range that Bing Crosby sings about in Brewster Higley’s “Home on the Range,” has been steadily diminishing with every passing decade as the Western landscape has been sliced and diced by roads and barbed-wire fences.
ANIMALS

