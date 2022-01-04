ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council to return to virtual meetings amid COVID-19 surge

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWtsG_0dcl6way00

The Los Angeles City Council will return to virtual meetings for the first month of 2022 as officials assess the latest COVID-19 surge, Council President Nury Martinez‘ office announced Tuesday.

Meetings were held virtually twice a week from March 2020 until June 15, 2021, when the City Council resumed in-person meetings, although members of the public continued participating virtually. After the initial Friday meeting this week, the City Council’s Friday meetings will be suspended for the month and council members will meet virtually only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

At the end of the month, officials will revisit holding in-person council meetings.

The move back to fully virtual meetings during the month of January comes as the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged well above the 2,000 mark amid a surge in infections that has seen daily case numbers skyrocket over the past two weeks.

According to state figures, there were 2,240 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, a jump from 1,994 on Monday. Of those patients, 303 were being treated in intensive care, an increase from 278 a day earlier. The hospitalization number is the highest it has been since last February in the midst of another winter COVID surge.

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 fueling spread of the virus, the county’s case numbers have also soared over the past week. The county reported nearly 45,000 new cases over the weekend, following a daily record high of 27,091 new infections on Friday.

On Monday — when case and fatality numbers are traditionally low due to reporting delays from the weekend — the county announced eight more COVID- related deaths and 16,269 new cases.

The City Council’s agenda Friday includes a vote to extend the mayor’s March 4, 2020 pandemic-related declaration of emergency for an additional 30 days, which has occurred each month since it was issued. People can watch the meeting at clerk.lacity.org/calendar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Rosemead announces closure of all city facilities

Rosemead City Manager Gloria Molleda confirmed that all city facilities will be closed to the general public beginning January 4, 2022, due to increased COVID-19 cases throughout the city and county. All facilities will remain closed and are projected to open again on January 18, 2022. All essential city functions...
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte City Council to hold last 2 redistricting public hearings

The Duarte City Council is holding its final two redistricting public hearings on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. All hearings will be held in the Duarte City Council Chambers (1600 Huntington Drive) starting at 7:15 p.m. Every 10 years, cities with by-district election systems must utilize new...
DUARTE, CA
HeySoCal

O’Donnell: Won’t week assembly re-election or Long Beach mayor’s office

Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election this year, and he also ruled out a run for mayor of Long Beach. “I value my time as an elected representative of the people, but the time has come for new challenges and opportunities,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “I assure you that I will continue working hard to make our communities and neighborhoods a better place. I look forward to seeing the city of Long Beach meet the challenges it faces, including electing a new mayor who will commit to not defunding the police and promptly and effectively address the homelessness crisis.”
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Palm Springs mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday. Middleton will spend a minimum of 10 days at home in isolation while she recovers from what she described as “mild” symptoms. The mayor first exhibited symptoms Tuesday and notified those she came in contact...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Water rates increasing in 2022 for some LADWP customers

Water rates are going up this year for some Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, the utility reminded customers Wednesday. The DWP said the increase, which was approved by the Board of Water and Power Commissioners on Sept. 28, reflects the cost of various water supplies including purchased water to meet the demand created by customers who use large amounts of water.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County Supervisor Barger tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different,” Barger tweeted. “Time to walk the talk — I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID hospitalizations continue rising

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to soar, surpassing the summer surge and nearing the peak of the first wave in July 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-infected hospital patients in Orange County increased from 614 Tuesday to 673...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations eclipse summer surge

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD, LAFD face staffing issues due to COVID-19 wave

Los Angeles’ police and fire departments are experiencing a wave of staffing issues amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases, with hundreds of offices and firefighters off-duty in each department, officials said Wednesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department had 284 personnel out of action Wednesday due to positive COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Covid#Mayor#The City Council#Omicron
HeySoCal

Monterey Park suspends indoor library services, rec programs

Responding to surging COVID-19 infections, Monterey Park announced Tuesday that all indoor services are being temporarily suspended at the Bruggemeyer Library, and most programming offered by Recreation and Community Services is being halted. The suspensions will remain in place through Jan. 31. Recreation and Community Services will continue offering its...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Study: Fast food workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19

Fast food workers are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in addition to facing difficult work conditions during the pandemic, a UCLA Labor Center study published Tuesday reveals. The report provides an in-depth portrait of COVID-19 safety compliance through the lens of fast food workers’ accounts and testimonies. There are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Former OC Rep. Harley Rouda cancels campaign to return to House

Former Rep. Harley Rouda on Monday suspended his attempt to return to the House after redistricting put him in the same district as Rep. Katie Porter, a fellow Democrat. “While I do believe I would represent my district best, I am also pragmatic. I have no interest in running against a Democratic incumbent who has decided to run in this district,” Rouda said in a statement.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy