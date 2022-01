Meta Materials, Inc, which is not associated with Facebook despite the similar “Meta” name, is currently developing a non-invasive blood sugar monitor that it has called glucoWISE. The small device can take painless measurements by either being clipped onto the skin between the thumb and forefinger or onto an ear lobe. In this manner, the glucoWISE device can also serve as a handy continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which would be especially useful for diabetics involved in activities such as driving or sports.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO