Federal health leaders are moving away from an emphasis on what constitutes being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in favor of staying current with shots. “We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci said during a National Institutes of Health lecture Tuesday. “Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO