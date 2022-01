Quote: "To support the increasing positivity rates in local communities, as well as supporting testing during the emergence of the Omicron variant. In doing so, we're expanding hours at our clinics and supporting outbreaks that our clients are experiencing with more frequent testing at their locations. Those locations can range from airports to private businesses. We're going to support the 24/7 schedule as long as we need to.", says Gaurav Mohindra, Director of Business Development & Partnerships at Northshore Clinical Labs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO