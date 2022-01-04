ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rand Paul files to seek reelection to U.S. Senate

By Hannah Hageman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Rand Paul has filed to seek re-election. The filing was made Tuesday and put Paul back...

