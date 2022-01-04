New Trailer Arrives for Sci-fi Murder Mystery The Callisto

Surprise! Guess who's back with another new film? Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's latest film, titled Bigbug or Big Bug. This first look at the new kooky sci-fi comedy is our first reveal of this film, with no other photos out before this. And they're confirmed - it will be streaming on Netflix in February. Not too long of a wait at all! The film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This is just a quick teaser, but I am already sold. I'm always down for Jeunet films! Take a look.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO