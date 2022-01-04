ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trailer Arrives for Sci-fi Murder Mystery The Callisto

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is some exciting virtual reality (VR) titles on their way in 2022, from multiplayer shooters to puzzle adventures. To mark the start of the new year indie developer GIB Games has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming murder mystery project The Callisto, due to arrive this...

www.vrfocus.com

BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fast & Furious and Succession stars join new murder mystery movie

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson and Succession's Annabelle Dexter-Jones have joined the cast of an upcoming murder mystery. Directed by K. Asher Levin, Helen's Dead sees Gibson and Dexter-Jones alongside Into the Wild's Emile Hirsch, Shameless actress Dylan Gelula and Midhunter's Oliver Cooper. According to Deadline, the film focuses...
MOVIES
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Latest Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

Surprise! Guess who's back with another new film? Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's latest film, titled Bigbug or Big Bug. This first look at the new kooky sci-fi comedy is our first reveal of this film, with no other photos out before this. And they're confirmed - it will be streaming on Netflix in February. Not too long of a wait at all! The film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This is just a quick teaser, but I am already sold. I'm always down for Jeunet films! Take a look.
MOVIES
John Mcphee
sirusgaming.com

Latest The Callisto 2022 Trailer Reveals Voice Cast

Developer GIB Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming VR murder mystery adventure game set in the future, The Callisto. Along with new game footage, the trailer announced several of its main voice actors, including veteran video game voice actor, Jon St. John. The 2-minute trailer showcased the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New The Batman Trailer: "Bat And The Cat" Has Arrived

Warner Bros. has released a brand-new trailer for The Batman. Titled "The Bat and the Cat," the trailer focuses on Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). The video also further teases what The Riddler (Paul Dano) is up to in regards to his evil plan and some of the riddles he has for Batman. Check out the video below, posted in 4K on Vimeo by director Matt Reeves.
MOVIES
droidgamers.com

Project: Arrival is an Upcoming Open World Sci-Fi Adventure

We like games that do things big around these parts, and Project: Arrival certainly looks like one of those. It’s an upcoming open world sci-fi action adventure, and it’s got a new closed beta kicking off in the coming days in Canada. The game sees you exploring the...
VIDEO GAMES
#New Areas#Sci Fi#Murder Mystery#Gib Games#Cold Start#Oculus Rift#Htc Vive#Valve Index
Nintendo Enthusiast

Syndrome will bring first-person sci-fi survival horror to Switch

Publisher RedDeerGames and developer Camel 101 have announced that first-person sci-fi survival horror game Syndrome is coming to Nintendo Switch “soon.” The game originally released on PC in 2016, where it garnered “mixed” reviews — but that still means a good amount of people enjoyed it. The Syndrome Switch announcement trailer focus heavily on atmosphere and establishing the story, but since the story sounds so extremely generic, it’s kind of surprising they didn’t just focus on the scares.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Resident Evil 2 & 3 Can Now be Played In VR

The virtual reality (VR) modding community has done some truly exceptional work over the years with titles like Alien Isolation and more recently MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. The latest comes from creator praydog, who released a VR mod on New Years Day for Resident Evil 2 and 3. In development for...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The Catchy Tunes of AVICII Are Coming to Meta Quest 2 in January

A good rhythm action videogame needs some infectious tunes to really engross you in the whole experience, and they don’t much catchier than AVICII’s, the stage name of the late Swedish DJ Tim Bergling. A couple of years ago Tim’s father, Klas Bergling in cooperation with Wired Productions and Hello There Games released AVICII Invector, a rhythm action title featuring 35 of the DJ’s tracks. Today, the developers have announced that a virtual reality (VR) version called AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is coming to Meta Quest 2 in a few weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Inside Nightingale: How ex-Mass Effect devs hope to conquer the survival genre with better world-building

Humanity was never supposed to wield magic. It's a lesson we will learn the hard way in Nightingale, the gaslamp fantasy adventure coming from Inflexion Games in 2022. The studio was founded by former BioWare developers, a group attempting to leverage the experience it gained through work on the Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Knights of the Old Republic franchises and apply it to the burgeoning shared-world survival crafting genre. This is a space Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn has been eager to explore for some time now.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer introduces Tsurumaru Kuninaga

DMM Games, Nitroplus, Omega Force, and Ruby Party shared the latest character trailer for Touken Ranbu Warriors today that highlights Tsurumaru Kuninaga. Soma Saito voices the character in the game. Thanks to the official site, we have some background information on Tsurumaru straight from Koei Tecmo. Read the character’s bio...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Elder Scrolls Online' Trailer Teases the Upcoming Adventure

Playstation released a new trailer for their game The Elder Scrolls Online. The video teases a new event for the game and its setting. The trailer begins by showing a war table showing a few ships, which then transitions to the ships in the world. They're heading towards an island in the middle of a storm, but then it goes back to the war room. We see a knight knocking all of the ships down, and him walking to the balcony of where he is, ready to confront the people sailing in.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

LEGO Super Mario Luigi's Mansion Launch Trailer Released

LEGO's Super Mario collection now has an exciting new addition in the form of sets based on the Luigi's Mansion series, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new trailer to showcase them in action. The sets feature characters and locations based on the spin-off games, including Professor E. Gadd, Polterpup, and more. The sets also give Luigi his trusty Poltergust backpack, which is perfect for sucking up spirits! It's neat way for LEGO and Nintendo to extend the concept, and the new sets seem to give Luigi plenty of new reactions based on the games, as well!
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looks like a smart distillation of the core Borderlands experience

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looks like a smart distillation of the core Borderlands experience. Developer Gearbox Software has settled into a pretty predictable rhythm in the mainline series, with the studio now adept at delivering vibrant post-apocalyptic open worlds, scripts overflowing with irreverent humor, and enough shooting and looting for a four-player party to busy itself for years at a time. All of that returns in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, albeit in a more refined and experimental package.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ reveals DLSS support with gorgeous trailer

Nvidia has shared a video of Escape From Tarkov running with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) enabled, which allows players to run the game with improved graphics and performance. DLSS support for Escape From Tarkov was revealed during Nvidia’s CES 202 Special Address, and showcased the hardcore shooter being played...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES

