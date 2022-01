SWANTON — Jeffries Farm is a family business that started in 2020 on a small budget and a dream. “Our focus through it all is faith, family, farm and flowers,” said Nicole Jeffries, who tends the farm with her husband, Dalton. “We are still so new at all of this, but we are so excited to dive in, work hard, grow and look back in 30 years and say, ‘Remember when our little girl was 1 and we started this business with pretty much nothing?’”

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO