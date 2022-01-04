ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell wins NBA Player of the Month for December

By James Hansen
slcdunk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe league announced today that Donovan Mitchell is winner of Player of the Month for December today. For the month Mitchell had averaged 30.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. This was in just 34.3 minutes per game and on fantastic averages. Mitchell shot 50.2 percent from...

www.slcdunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Donovan Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz held off the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Monday night. Mike Conley added 22 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21, Jordan Clarkson had 14 and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is finally checking the efficiency box

NBA growth is often thought of as linear. Comments from analysts such as, “He just gets better every year”, or “Wait until he hits his prime”, or “2nd year players are always better” reinforce this idea of steady, year-by-year improvement. The truth is growth...
NBA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Donovan Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Breaks Pelicans Ankles For Second Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell broke the ankles of a Pelicans player for the second time during Utah’s game against New Orleans. The Pelicans hosted the Jazz at Smoothie King Center on Monday, January 3. With 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mitchell sent New...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Road Wins Again, Rudy Gobert defensive expansion and Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley click in together

The Utah Jazz started a 5 game road trip win a solid win in New Orleans. Really interesting perspective from those in the arena compared to those on televison. Rudy Gobert defensive expansion was on display last night against Brandon Ingram. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley clicked in and dominated the 2nd half. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Power Rankings Tuesday as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Kia#The Utah Jazz
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James will be pleased with Lakers newest signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy