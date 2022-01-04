Donovan Mitchell wins NBA Player of the Month for December

The Utah Jazz started a 5 game road trip win a solid win in New Orleans. Really interesting perspective from those in the arena compared to those on televison. Rudy Gobert defensive expansion was on display last night against Brandon Ingram. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley clicked in and dominated the 2nd half. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Power Rankings Tuesday as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

