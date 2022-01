Jake Atlas (real name Kenny Marquez) was seen a promising young star when he first signed with WWE back in 2019. Unfortunately, he was released from the company in mid-August, and after a pair of matches for GCW and Ring of Honor he announced he was retiring from the business while citing mental health reasons. However, Atlas popped up on this week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation and beat Serpentico in just over two minutes. AEW president Tony Khan then announced the following day that Atlas had signed with the company.

