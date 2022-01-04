Please Enable JavaScript

A strong 2022 economy will bolster employee bargaining power, according to LinkedIn's chief economist, Karin Kimbrough, noting that the U.S. unemployment rate could shrink to 3.5 percent, from the current 4.8 percent. "The power dynamic will shift from employers and leave them pining for talent like never before," Joshua Luna, founder of coaching organization Mgmt, told LinkedIn. This is a trend rolling over from 2021, when companies like Amazon, Aldi supermarkets, and Dollar General offered signing bonuses of thousands of dollars per hire.
Comments / 0