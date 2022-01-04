Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SELF

These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Simple

Between the Great Resignation and the She-cession, Employers Need to Do More to Keep Employees Around

The global health pandemic has greatly impacted the way America does business. Everything from unemployment rates to flexible work schedules have undergone a coronavirus-induced transformation. The very notion of going back to what we once thought was normal has evoked strong market reactions and that volatility is most visible in fluctuating workplace expectations. While some offices have gone completely remote, in-person roles have been mired by health risks and labor shortages. And while businesses that rely on the digital economy and knowledge work have thrived, brick-and-mortar companies have experienced layoffs and shutdowns. This tension has increased employee burnout and overwork in every field from nursing to drop-shipping. Yet some senior leaders seem confused about what to do about employee outcries for long-term work-life balance reforms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Why are Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace?

Some staggering statistics were displayed in the Labor Department's latest JOLTS report, which details information on job openings, hires, layoffs and those that quit their positions. Employers posted 10.6M openings in November - marking the six straight month the figure has topped 10M - against 6.9M unemployed people across the nation (meaning 1.5 jobs per unemployed person). In another wild data point, the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs surpassed 4.5M, which was even above the prior record of 4.4M reached in September.
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

The worst employers of 2021

Almost everyone has worked for a bad boss at some point, but some are in a league of their own. And since 2021 has come to an end, employment law attorney and author of Ohio Employer Law Blog Jon Hyman rounded up the worst employers of the worst. He then had his readers vote for the most terrible boss.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Workers Will Drive a Harder Bargain With Employers in 2022

A strong 2022 economy will bolster employee bargaining power, according to LinkedIn's chief economist, Karin Kimbrough, noting that the U.S. unemployment rate could shrink to 3.5 percent, from the current 4.8 percent. "The power dynamic will shift from employers and leave them pining for talent like never before," Joshua Luna, founder of coaching organization Mgmt, told LinkedIn. This is a trend rolling over from 2021, when companies like Amazon, Aldi supermarkets, and Dollar General offered signing bonuses of thousands of dollars per hire.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

