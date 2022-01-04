ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPC appoints Sharon Phares chief scientific officer

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Sharon Phares as chief scientific officer. Dr. Phares will replace Dr. Robert Dubois, who is retiring from NPC at the end of February 2022. Dr. Phares, who assumes the role today, will direct NPC’s research...

www.chaindrugreview.com

