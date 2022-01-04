ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans open as massive road favorites over Texans for Week 18

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (11-5) will travel to NRG Stadium in Week 18 to take on the Houston Texans (4-12) in a game that has a lot riding on it for head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad.

For the game, the Titans are massive 10.5-point favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which is tied for the second-biggest spread of the Week 18 slate. The over/under sits at 43.5.

These two teams last met in Week 11 when the Texans notched a 22-13 upset victory over the Titans. Prior to that, Tennessee had won the last three meetings with Houston.

The Titans have already clinched the AFC South, but now have their sights set on winning the No. 1 seed, which they can do with a victory over the Texans.

Should Tennessee lose to Houston, it would need the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals to all lose in order to still secure the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Texans are just playing out the string in what was yet another disappointing, loss-filled season. Houston did, however, avoid finishing in last place, so there’s that.

One major thing we’re keeping an eye on is the status of Derrick Henry, who has a chance to return this week. Vrabel noted on Monday that the team is talking about potentially designating him to return from IR this week.

Of course, Henry would still need to be activated off IR in order to play. We don’t expect him to ultimately suit up in this game, but the most important thing for the Titans is that he’s on track to return for the playoffs.

Related
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry’s Return Is Almost Unfair

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing Derrick Henry’s return via their social media accounts. The rest of the league, especially teams bound for the AFC playoffs, can only shake their heads in disbelief as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes the field sooner than later. The Titans...
NFL
FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
Music City Miracles

Inactives: Titans vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to clinch the top seed in the AFC today. They can do so with a win over the 4-12 Houston Texans. As you know, the Texans already have a win over the Titans this year, capitalizing on a nasty day in Nashville to pull the upset. Tennessee will be looking for revenge today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from NRG Stadium. The Titans are coming off a 34-3 win over the Dolphins last week and are most likely looking ahead to the playoffs and rest before their first game. As for the Texans, they will be playing in front of their home fans and there’s nothing better than ending your season with a win.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Gameday Live: Titans at Texans

The Texans wrap up their season against the Tennessee Titans at noon Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game has a lot of meaning for the Titans (11-5), who can wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win. A loss for the Texans (4-12), locks them into the No. 3 spot in the draft behind the Jaguars and Lions, while a win could push them back as far as No. 5.
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Titan vs. Texans preview Week 18 by Rory Bishop

With some big names missing and the Texans still vastly unsettled you would have to fancy the Titans in the game on Sunday 09.01.22 (18:00 kick off) but, as we all know, anything can happen. Texans. The Texans beat the Titans back in week 11 causing Ryan Tannehill some serious...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets major injury update from Mike Vrabel ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

There is a growing possibility that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could make his long-awaited return to action in the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans. Henry has been sidelined since the Titans’ Week 8 road win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a fractured foot injury suffered during the game. The Titans later placed him on injured reserve, while the reigning rushing champion opted to undergo surgery for his right foot injury.
NFL
