Notable Connecticut criminal cases could see progress in '22

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hold a hearing on the Biden administration's vaccine and testing mandate. This is the rule that tells private companies, hey, if you have a hundred or more employees, then your workers need to get vaccinated or get tested weekly for the coronavirus. Industry trade groups have asked the court to block the requirement, which is set to take effect next month. Those groups include the National Federation of Independent Business. We're joined now by the executive director of NFIB's Small Business Legal Center. Karen Harned, thanks for being here.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO