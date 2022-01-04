ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Notable Connecticut criminal cases could see progress in '22

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago

With a pandemic-caused court backlog expected to continue easing in 2022, the year could bring resolutions in several notable criminal cases. Those include...

Connecticut Public

5 takeaways from the Capitol riot criminal cases, one year later

By now, the date is lodged in the collective national memory: Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the legitimate transfer of power from the former president to whom they had pledged loyalty to current President Biden. Rioters shattered windows, assaulted woefully understaffed police forces and sent lawmakers and aides fleeing in fear of their lives.
Connecticut Public

Homer Plessy has been pardoned for arrest that led to 'separate but equal' ruling

Today in Louisiana, the governor granted a posthumous pardon to Homer Plessy. In 1892, Plessy, a Black man, refused to leave a whites-only train and was arrested. The eventual Supreme Court case, Plessy v. Ferguson, led to the separate but equal decision permitting decades of laws keeping Black people segregated. Bobbi-Jeanne Misick of the Gulf States Newsroom reports.
Connecticut Public

New Haven police finalize use of force policy

The New Haven Police Department has finalized a new policy about the use of force by officers. Officers are now required to only do what’s necessary, rather than what’s considered justified later by investigators. The city Board of Police Commissioners approved the policy on December 14. It was...
Connecticut Public

The Supreme Court to hold a hearing on Biden's vaccine and testing mandate

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hold a hearing on the Biden administration's vaccine and testing mandate. This is the rule that tells private companies, hey, if you have a hundred or more employees, then your workers need to get vaccinated or get tested weekly for the coronavirus. Industry trade groups have asked the court to block the requirement, which is set to take effect next month. Those groups include the National Federation of Independent Business. We're joined now by the executive director of NFIB's Small Business Legal Center. Karen Harned, thanks for being here.
Connecticut Public

Daily COVID-19 positivity rate reaches record 24%

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the state reached a new record high of 24% for its daily coronavirus test positivity rate. The number outpaced a record 21.5% positivity rate set on Monday. Data released by the state Department of Public Health on Tuesday showed the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations...
Connecticut Public

Longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history ends

A 487-9 contract ratification vote on Monday officially ended the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, paving the way for St. Vincent Hospital to begin recalling nurses after 301 days. The Massachusetts Nurses Association announced the vote Monday night, saying the agreement with Tenet Healthcare came after two weeks of...
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

