ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut eyes diversity as retirement 'tsunami' expected

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago

There are discussions underway about how to use the expected "tsunami" of retirements in Connecticut state government in 2022 as an opportunity...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Connecticut hospitals eye capacity levels amid COVID spike

(WFSB) – As cases of COVID continue to spread throughout Connecticut, many hospitals are keeping a close eye on their capacity as well as their staffing levels. Health officials say most people who are hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated. Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief clinical officer of Trinity...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut won't receive first expected shipment of at-home COVID tests

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The shipment of at-home COVID-19 test kits state officials have been waiting for to arrive might take even longer than expected. Gov. Ned Lamont provided an update Thursday on the delays officials were made aware of the night before, saying some of those tests are no longer heading to Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanancestors.org

Connecticut Probate Districts

With the release of the sixth edition of The Genealogist’s Handbook for New England Research, the town chart of Connecticut added two important columns when it comes to finding the correct probate district for a Connecticut town based on the year of an estate’s probate. First, in 2011,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford Courant

Stories of the year: Connecticut expected to move past COVID-19 in 2021. Instead, the pandemic raged

Connecticut entered 2021 amid a large COVID-19 wave, with hopes it would be the state’s last. Now, Connecticut ends 2021 amid a large COVID-19 wave, with hopes it will be the state’s last. Altogether, the numbers this year were ugly: 324,482 cases and 3,165 deaths in 2021 alone, even as more than three million state residents received at least one dose of a newly available vaccine. Whereas it ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 510,188, up 7,704 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 20.33%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 13,480,648 COVID tests completed, up 37,891. Hospitalizations increased by 38 since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,151. The state reported 83 deaths since Dec. 23, bringing the death total to 9,160. COVID deaths are reported weekly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsunami#Retirement
Connecticut Public

Notable Connecticut criminal cases could see progress in '22

With a pandemic-caused court backlog expected to continue easing in 2022, the year could bring resolutions in several notable criminal cases. Those include Michelle Troconis, who's charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos. There's former MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan, who faces a murder charge for the shooting of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Former UConn student Peter Manfredonia is charged in killings in Willington and Derby. He has court appearances scheduled for January and February.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy