You wood not believe what a Japanese logging company and university want to use to build a small satellite

By Laura Dobberstein
theregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyoto University and Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry are designing a wooden satellite, with hopes of achieving the goal by 2023. The 10cm cubesat, called LignoSat, will be made of wood and solar panels. Use of the renewable material would make it cheaper than the standard aluminium and more environmentally friendly...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyoto University#Small Satellite#Space Shuttle#Japanese#Lignosat#Sumitomo Forestry#Iss
